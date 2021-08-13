Caution At Hindley Street Police Station After Man Declares He'd Been To NSW

A COVID scare appeared in Adelaide's CBD on Thursday, after a man reported to the Hindley street police station revealing he had been in New South Wales in the past fourteen days.

The station was immediately closed for a few hours of deep cleaning, the 21-year-old man was moved directly to a medi-hotel.

Travelling into South Australia from New South Wales is not permitted apart from Broken Hill residents, police continue to investigate the occurrence.

SA Police said the station on Adelaide's nightclub strip was close as a "precautionary measure" and reopened through the night.

Authorities will inquire exactly how he entered South Australia and if he breached the Emergency Management Act.

