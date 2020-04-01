Cathy From MAFS Weighs In On The Stacey & Mikey Drama!

MAFS Cathy joined the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath this morning and weighed in on the Stacey & Mikey drama!

Cathy was shocked that Mikey went for Stacey and said it came as a surprise.

She went on to explain why she found it surprising & the similarities between Stacey & Mikey's ex-bride, Natasha.

Missed the chat? Here's what Cathy had to say about the Stacey & Mikey drama:

Want more juicy MAFS goss? Find it all here:

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!