Cathy From MAFS Reveals Whether Josh's Home Visit Was Accurately Portrayed

This morning, Married At First Sight sweetheart Cathy joined Pacey & Mak from New Zealand to recap her last night on the show following her decision to leave the experiment along with "ex-husband" Josh.

^ Me trying to deal with another favourite leaving

Cathy revealed that the last time she saw Josh was actually for interviews in February, and spoke about whether she felt the show has affected her future dating life.

She also addressed Josh's claims that his home visit wasn't accurately portrayed, offering an entirely different perspective!

Hear what Cathy had to say about the breakup and life since in the catch up below...

Don't miss out on all the latest MAFS drama!