Cathy Calls Out MAFS Participants For Breaking Filming Rules

Last night we bid farewell to Married At First Sight - well, until the next season rolls around - with a massive night of drama at the grand finale reunion.

We saw new haircuts on familiar faces as enemies faced off, scandals were revealed, and love was declared in the last episode of the Married At First Sight 2020 season.

This morning, Cathy took the chance to call out rule-breaking participants, claiming that "the cast was like a bunch of children".

She also revealed her thoughts on the other couples, and took one final jab at Josh's relationship with his mum!

