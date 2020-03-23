Cathy Advises People Considering Applying For MAFS, "Maybe Just Go On Tinder"

Last night we welcomed Cathy back to Married At First Sight as the entire cast of 2020 wifeys reunited for a drama-filled dinner party, and we're honestly stoked to have her back.

It's no secret that things didn't work out for Cathy and Josh, with the pair choosing to leave the experiment last week.

This morning Cathy revealed whether she's kept in touch with her "ex-husband" in the time since:

She also dished some raw advice for anyone applying for the next season of MAFS, suggesting that future participants shouldn't expect to find love on the show.

"If you really do open up your heart and be completely honest with your feelings and invest yourself, you will most likely get burned in the process of doing so."

Hear what she had to say:

