Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns As Morticia Addams In First Look For New Netflix Series 'Wednesday'

We've been given a first look at The Addams Family for new Netflix series, Wednesday.

We'll see Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Check out the first look pic here:

Excitingly, Tim Burton is an executive producer and has directed four of the eight episodes.

As for a teaser trailer, we can expect one very soon! We'll keep you updated.

