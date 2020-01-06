Cate Blanchett Shares A Shout Out To Our Firefighters On Stage At The Golden Globes

Cate Blanchett has shared a message to our brave Australian firefighters while on stage at the Golden Globe Awards.

Cate acknowledged the multiple Australians in the room at the event, and thanked everyone for the call outs to the Australian bushfires.

"I wanted to do a special call out to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the centre of battling the climate disaster that is facing Australia," Cate said, emphasising the word volunteer.

Cate was on stage to introduce Joker, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Watch her full speech below:

You can donate to support the firefighters and those who have suffered devastating losses in the bushfires HERE.