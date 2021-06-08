Catch Up On Maxi Shield's Exit From Drag Race As She Reveals All From Her Time On The Show

Maxi Shield was a fan favourite to win the first-ever season of the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under but sadly sashayed away in the last episode.

Check out below as Maxi reveals the weight of her breast plate, lipsyncing with her microphone and more!

Don't miss a new episode of the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under every Saturday on Stan.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!