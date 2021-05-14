Catch Up On Art Simone's Devastating Elimination Ahead Of Tomorrow's Drag Race Episode

- Entertainment NewsCatch Up On Art Simone's Devastating Elimination Ahead Of Tomorrow's Drag Race Episode
That means nothing
It was the face crack of the century when Art Simone was eliminated from the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under last week, so be prepared to re-live it.
Art appeared on Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast with Justin Hill to RU-cap her episode and give us PLENTY of tea about the things you may have missed on the show!