Catch Up On Art Simone's Devastating Elimination Ahead Of Tomorrow's Drag Race Episode

It was the face crack of the century when Art Simone was eliminated from the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under last week, so be prepared to re-live it.

Art appeared on Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast with Justin Hill to RU-cap her episode and give us PLENTY of tea about the things you may have missed on the show!

14 May 2021

