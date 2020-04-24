Catch Lizzo, Ed Sheeran And More At The PlayOn Festival... From Home!

Music is definitely not cancelled and the PlayOn Festival is proving exactly that! Warner Music has pulled together some of the biggest names in music for this first of it's kind virtual festival.

You'll be able to relive incredible performances from 65+ global superstars for a one-time only viewing to support the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation.

From Lizzo's 2019 Coachella performance to Cardi B and Bruno Mars, the festival goes for 3 DAYS and you can check it out below!

If fans want to donate during the 3-day event, donations will support the World Health Organisation’s work to track and understand the spread of Coronavirus, to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information and to accelerate development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!