Casualty Numbers Rise Following A Devastating Earthquake In Haiti

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti last Saturday has claimed 1,297 lives and left at least 5,700 injured as rescue efforts continue.

When it hit, people poured out into the streets seeking safety whilst helping those trapped in the rubble of collapsed structures, homes and hotels.

The quake struck the southwestern part of the nation, triggering landslides that impeded rescue efforts in two of the worst-hit communities.

Thousands are now sleeping on the streets because their home is destroyed or for fear of aftershocks whilst the injured battle the sweltering heat lining up for help at overcrowded hospitals.

It’s the latest blow in a long list of major setbacks for the country which is not only enduring the covid pandemic but also a presidential assassination and gang violence.

