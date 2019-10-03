Casting Is Officially Open For Big Brother 2020

After several days of speculation and many excited media reports, it's official - Big Brother is coming back to our TV screens in 2020!

Production company Endemol Shine confirmed the news on social media today.

"Big Brother is back. The game has changed. Are you ready to play? Apply now," they wrote in the post.

Casting is officially open, so if you think you are the right person for the show you can apply HERE.

