Casting Announcement Suggests X-Men Could Be Coming To The MCU

Dakota Johnson is set to join Sony’s Spider-Verse, if a recent report from Entertainment Tonight is anything to go by.

The Fifty Shades star is in talks to portray Madame Web, a chair-bound mutant who guides Peter Parker through her use of telepathy, clairvoyance, prescience, and a lot of other comic jazz we don’t understand.

Catch the exciting announcement about the future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man:

What’s perhaps the most interesting take-away from the announcement is the suggestion that mutants will be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been speculating Marvel’s most (in)famous team of mutants, the X-Men, would be making an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to hit theatres May 6th.

If the somewhat unlikely speculation comes to fruition, X-Men (2000) will become the earliest canonical entry in the Marvel film series, which currently has 32 films (including Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man flicks) and has amassed over $30 BILLION AUD at the box office.

