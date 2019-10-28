Cassie From Love Island Auditioned For The X Factor In 2013

Love Island contestant Cassie has been involved in plenty of drama since entering the villa on day one, but it turns out this isn’t her first foray into reality TV.

Back in 2013, British girl Cassie teamed up with her mate Catrina and auditioned for The X Factor UK.

Calling themselves Duplex, the then 20-year-old singers performed Cheryl Cole’s Call My Name. Cassie even rapped part of the song!

The judges didn’t seem particularly impressed, stopping them before they were done with their performance.

Take a look here:

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Missing Love Island? Listen To The Recap:

Get more recaps right HERE.