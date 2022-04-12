'Casper The Friendly Ghost' Is Getting A Live-Action Series!

Our favourite friendly ghost is coming back! Casper the Friendly Ghost is getting a live-action TV series!

Except, if you're thinking it's all going to be lovely and innocent, you're wrong. Instead, it's going to have a darker theme and will be more of a horror-adventure series.

The story is set to be a coming-of-age series by exploring what it means to be alive.

In terms of what it's going to be about, we've seen the series description say, "When a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls, Casper finds himself entangled in a mystery uncovering dark secrets that have been buried for over 100 years."

The series will be written and executive produced by Kai Yu Wu, and will be co-produced by UCP and DreamWorks Animation.

You might remember the iconic 1995 film Casper, starring Christina Ricci telling the story of the friendly ghost: Carrigan Crittenden hires paranormal expert Dr James Harvey to exorcise the ghosts from her mansion. The situation changes when Harvey's daughter befriends Casper, a friendly ghost.

Let's take a trip down memory lane:

And how could we forget the famous line, "Can I keep you?" - our HEARTS!

We're so excited for a new take on Casper's story and can't wait to see what's done with it!

