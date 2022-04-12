Cash Injection For Oil Refineries And Health Care Clinics To Ease The Squeeze On Hospitals

On day-three of the election trail, Anthony Albanese and the Labor campaign is still in Melbourne, while Scott Morrison and the Liberal campaign is in western Sydney.

After a rock start, the Opposition leader is poised to capitalise on healthcare issues and announce a new policy for Medicare Urgent Care Clinics, aimed at easing the squeeze on hospitals.

Labor's election pledge promises 50 bulk-billed centres, based at GP surgeries and community health centres, in 50 locations across Australia, at a cost of $135m over four years.

In a statement, Mr Albanese said the trial aims to help reduce the rate of emergency-department attendance.

"Labor's Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will mean more families will get top quality care from a nurse or a doctor without having to wait in a hospital emergency department," he said.

"These clinics are a key part of Labor's plan to strengthen Medicare by making it easier to see a doctor." - Anthony Albanese

Meanwhile, Scott Morrison has run into trouble again at the pub, with a young man, filming himself gatecrashing the Prime Minister's self-described event “hosting drinks for the media”.

The 20-year-old man, who is identified online as a "progressive activist", approached Morrison, and recorded the interaction, and later posted his video to TikTok.

But, a new day and a new promise, will see Morrison start the day in Western Sydney, will announce a $250m cash injection for two local oil refineries to supply better quality fuels.

He is also set to jump interstate later in the day to pitch $125m grants for refineries in Brisbane and Victoria, with the promise of major facility upgrades.

While the Greens are promoting billionaire taxes to fund a $7.5b pledge to expand Medicare to allow bulk-billing at dentists, orthodontists and other specialists.

Declaring that high rollers will pay higher taxes to help fund the scheme, Greens leader Adam Bandt is set to outline the policy on Wednesday in parliament, urging voters to give the Greens the balance of power, to be able to force the hand of the next government to spend more on health.

And finally, former Queensland coalition MP George Christensen has said he is making a comeback ahead of the federal election as a One Nation candidate.

Mr Christensen had resigned from his seat of Dawson earlier this month and from the LNP.

