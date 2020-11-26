Casey Market Town Has a Lot on Offer For Locals

Live well eat well is tagline you will see under the big Casey Market Town sign as you approach this shopping centre. When you walk through those doors that is exactly what you will see. Located in the north Canberra suburb Casey, the Market Town can be found off Gungahlin drive or if you are coming from the city, Barton Highway.

Casey Market Town has a local vibe to it. What do they have? Well, pretty much everything. Inside there are over 30 stores. From a pharmacy to clothing alterations to a bar and burgers. One of the big draw cards to the Casey Market Town is the super-sized Supabarn.

The range of what is on offer at Casey Supabarn is impressive. It has a butcher, bakery and takeaway pizza shop. Yum. The range of local produce is also on display throughout the store. This is the key difference between shopping at a Supabarn compared to their competitors.

One of the other major draw cards is the Casey Jones Pub. If you live in and around Casey, this pub is going to be your new local. Known for their craft beer and pub eats with a twist, Casey Jones is the perfect spot to have a casual catch up with friends or a quick drink to cap off the end of the week. Next time you go, we recommend trying the CJ Special pizza or for the vegetarians, the Mushroom Duxelle Burger.

Still not full? Casey Market Town have well known takeaway stores for you to choose from. Subway, Zambrero’s, Domino’s, Lokma Turkish, Noi Noi, Spice Affair, Sushi Island, Hot Wok are all in close proximity and are ready to serve some delicious meals to you.

Next time you are up North make Casey Market Town your choice. Casey Market Town is open 7 days a week. We recommend you check out their website to find the opening hours for the specific store you are after.

Check out our recent visit to Casey Market Town in the video below.