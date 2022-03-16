Cases Spike Amid Threat Of New Omicron Strain

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned six-days ago that the state's Covid cases would double within six weeks.

The prediction fell a little short with the Covid-ravaged state recording 30,402 cases on Wednesday, 10,000 of which were positive RAT results from earlier in the week.

But despite the data processing glitch, the sudden surge in cases is still significant, up from 10,689 the day prior.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Health experts have attributed the spike in cases to the easing of restrictions, waning immunity, increased mobility and the rapid spread of the new BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron strain.

“While the community may have gone to sleep on the virus, the virus hasn’t gone to sleep in the community,” Mr Hazzard told a budget estimates hearing last Thursday.

“It is concerning us greatly … we could be looking at cases more than double what we’re currently getting.” - MP Hazzard

Meanwhile, National Cabinet announced on Friday that healthy Aussies with mild symptoms soon won’t need to get tested for coronavirus.

The decision to treat Covid like influenza was spruiked by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week, despite warnings of a ‘stealth’ new variant expected to spread across Australia amid an alarming spike in cases across NSW.

Meantime, Victoria has recorded its highest daily tally in five weeks, just as cases in South Australia and WA have been edging higher day-by-day, with Western Australia hitting record new cases on Tuesday.

Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6,062

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 123 / 2

Northern Territory

New cases: 251

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 24 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,226

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 6,136

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 255 / 21

New South Wales

New cases: 30, 402

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,1016 / 36

Victoria

New cases: 9, 426

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 201 / 24

Tasmania

New cases: 842

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 10 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 19,542

Covid-related deaths: 24

Hospital and ICU admissions: 971 / 21

More to come.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.