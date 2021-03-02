Carrie Bickmore Reveals She’s Wearing An Outfit Designed By The Masked Singer For Mardi Gras!

AMAZING.

Article heading image for Carrie Bickmore Reveals She’s Wearing An Outfit Designed By The Masked Singer For Mardi Gras!

If there's one thing we love about watching the Mardi Gras, it's checking out the colourful people and amazing range of unique costumes! 

After we found out that THE Carrie Bickmore would be at this year's Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras parade we just had to know what she was planning to wear!

It turns out, she's had a very special costume designed by The Masked Singer gurus!

Take a listen below to find out more:

