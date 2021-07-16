Carrie and Tommy's $1,000,000 Alphabucks

SOMEONE WILL WIN A GUARANTEED

ONE MILLION DOLLARS!

That’s right, somehow Carrie & Tommy have convinced their bosses to load them up with the biggest prize they’ve ever given away, and they’re not going to stop until someone takes it home!

Play Alphabucks with us over the promotional period and if you answer all ten questions correctly not only will you win an instant cash prize but you’ll also secure your spot at Million Dollar Day, where one Alphabucks player will walk away $1,000,000 richer!

Register via the LiSTNR app and wait for our call.

FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS TO SIGN UP

Step One: Download and sign up to the LiSTNR app on iPhone or Android.

If you're on a mobile device already, click the links above. If you're on a computer, grab your phone and scan this QR code.

Step Two: Set up your account and select your own preferences.

Make sure you include "RADIO" for some exciting Alphabucks content coming your way. Give your favourite shows some love.

Step Three: Search for Carrie and Tommy and click on their show page.

You can also search for your local station and enter via the station page.

Step Four: Click the Alphabucks banner and fill in the entry form.

Step Five: Eat. Sleep. Train. Repeat.

Step Six: PREPARE TO BE A MILLIONAIRE!