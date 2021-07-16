Carrie and Tommy's $1,000,000 Alphabucks
ONE MILLIONAIRE - GUARANTEED
SOMEONE WILL WIN A GUARANTEED
ONE MILLION DOLLARS!
That’s right, somehow Carrie & Tommy have convinced their bosses to load them up with the biggest prize they’ve ever given away, and they’re not going to stop until someone takes it home!
Play Alphabucks with us over the promotional period and if you answer all ten questions correctly not only will you win an instant cash prize but you’ll also secure your spot at Million Dollar Day, where one Alphabucks player will walk away $1,000,000 richer!
Register via the LiSTNR app and wait for our call.
FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS TO SIGN UP
Step One: Download and sign up to the LiSTNR app on iPhone or Android.
If you're on a mobile device already, click the links above. If you're on a computer, grab your phone and scan this QR code.
Step Two: Set up your account and select your own preferences.
Make sure you include "RADIO" for some exciting Alphabucks content coming your way. Give your favourite shows some love.
Step Three: Search for Carrie and Tommy and click on their show page.
You can also search for your local station and enter via the station page.
Step Four: Click the Alphabucks banner and fill in the entry form.
Step Five: Eat. Sleep. Train. Repeat.
Step Six: PREPARE TO BE A MILLIONAIRE!
Open to: AU entrants only able to travel 3-5/11/21 & attend $1Million Dollar Day on 4/11/21 at 257 Clarendon St, Sth Melb 3205. Entrants must be 18+. Online Registration Period opens 6am (AEST )16/7/21, ends, 12pm (AEDT) 28/10/21. During Online Registration Period, download the LiSTNR App (if haven’t already), locate entry page, register details & answer question. All valid entries will be judged to play Alphabucks weekdays between 19/7/21 & 29/10/21. Entrants who answer 10 q’s win Major Prize: $10K/$1K (as outlined in the Schedule*), trip to Melb 3/11/21 – 5/11/21 incl. flights and/or accommodation (excl Melb Metro) to play $1Million Dollar Alphabucks on 4/11/21. Minor Prizes may be awarded at the Promoter’s discretion. See LiSTNR Alphabucks Ts&Cs & $1Million Dollar Alphabucks Ts&Cs for full details. Promoter: Southern Cross Austereo Pty Ltd (ABN 78 109 243 110) t/as licensed radio stations under the HIT network. $1Million Dollar Alphabucks Permits: NSW Authority No. TP/00328, ACT Permit No. TP 21/01081, SA Permit No. T21/982