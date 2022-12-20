Carols In The Park is coming back this Christmas Eve!

Memorial Park will once again be lit up with Christmas spirit on the 24th of December with traditional carols and roving holiday-themed entertainment over the course of the night.

This family-friendly and FREE event hosted by JC Entertainment & Events, supported by Central Coast Council & Hit101.3.

The Hit 101.3 Black Thunders will also be there so make sure you stop by and say hey!

This will add a magical feeling to your holiday festivities- so get your picnic blankets and chairs ready for a beautiful night of singing under the stars.

Event Details

Date: Saturday 24th December, 2022

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Location: Memorial Park, The Entrance