Carols By Candlelight Returns With Virtual Performances This Year!

Great news! Greater Shepparton City Council will be bringing back a much-loved event for the community this year - Carols by Candlelight! But this year, it's with a twist and will be going ahead in a COVID-safe manner.

The annual celebration, traditionally held in the Queens Gardens, will be a completely online event this year.

This means families and friends can sit back, relax and enjoy the carols from the comfort of their own homes on Sunday, December 20 at 7pm.

The event can easily be live-streamed via Council's website, Facebook page or YouTube, where you'll be treated to local performers singing your favourite festive songs!



Performers will include:

Nicky Pommeroy

Andrew Nicholls, accompanied by Ryan Black

Ruby Davies with Austin Garcia

Santa and Santa’s helper

Emma Law

Fortessima

Wades Jazz Trio

Parnell Family

Greater Shepparton City Council

Not only that, but to get you in the festive spirit, you'll be able to enjoy additional activities, such as festive recipes and decoration tutorials that will be released online ahead of the live event.

Attending Carols by Candlelight has never been easier - you don't have to worry about parking or getting the kids out the door in time. It will be just you and your loved ones gathered in front of your TV or computer in the comfort of your own space.

There's no better way to share the festive spirit after a difficult year. Don't forget to tell your interstate or international family and friends so they can join in on Carols by Candlelight with you!

Make sure you RSVP to the Facebook event so you don't miss a thing.

Missed the show? Catch up with Tim & Jess here: