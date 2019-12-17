Carols By Candlelight Returns To Shepparton This Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year, with lights and turkey and mistletoe, and of course all your favourite Christmas carols to spread the cheer of the season!

This Sunday 22nd December, Carols by Candlelight is heading to Queens Gardens for its 45th year of bringing the community together.

You can also enjoy the carols from the comfort of your own home, with the event being streamed live for its second consecutive year.

Prepare to be entertained from 6:30pm on Sunday 22nd December when the action kicks off with some of the community’s favourite carollers and new exciting acts throughout the evening.

Carol books, food vendors, ice cream trucks and coffee vans will be available on the night, as well as glow in the dark merchandise and glow sticks.

Unfortunately, due to predicted high temperatures, current dry conditions, and close proximity of the fireworks location to bushlands, there won't be any fireworks at this year’s Carols by Candlelight for the safety of the community and environment.

The event will also cause road closures on Nixon Street between Welsford and Wyndham Streets between 4pm-10pm on Sunday.

