Carole Baskin Admits She’s Never Spoken To Joe Exotic & Only Found Out About The Series After It Aired!

WHAT THE ACTUAL.

Article heading image for Carole Baskin Admits She’s Never Spoken To Joe Exotic & Only Found Out About The Series After It Aired!

Yep, you read that right! 

THE Carole Baskins joined The Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick on air who was meant to talk about all her tips and tricks for Dancing With The Stars, but accidentally ended up revealing a lot about her relationship with Tiger King's Joe Exotic...

Including the fact that she has actually NEVER spoken to him or even knew about the Netflix series until it aired!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Eve Swain: @Eveeswain

4 March 2021

Article by:

Eve Swain: @Eveeswain

Carole Baskin
Dancing With The Stars Australia
Tips and Tricks
Tiger King
Listen Live!
