Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Tiger King 2

Just a month after saying she’d be watching Tiger King 2, Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin has launched a massive lawsuit against Netflix and the show’s production company, Royal Goode.

Carole is suing the parties involved in the warmly-anticipated follow-up to the 2020 smash hit after discovering they had used footage of her and her husband, allegedly breaching the contract she had in-place for the show’s first season.

Love strange Netflix docos? You'll LOVE Three Identical Strangers:

While Baskin had stated she was reluctantly willing to watch the sequel, she didn’t anticipate how central she would be to the series' narrative until the full trailer was released last Thursday.

Having allegedly only signed a release form for the show's first season, the Baskins are looking to stop the release of Tiger King 2, which is set to drop on November 17.

Catch the trailer for Tiger King 2:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: