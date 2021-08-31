Carole Baskin Sells Joe Exotic's Zoo... With A Very Specific Set Of Conditions

It was the show that signified the beginning of the end times; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness might have been the most '2020' thing to have been released last year.

In a move nobody expected, Joe Exotic’s mortal enemy, Carole Baskin, has sold the incarcerated Tiger King’s former animal playground, which was acquired by Big Cat Rescue shortly after the infamous show premiered.

Rubbing salt in the wound, Baskin added a very specific set of conditions to the terms of her sale; the new owners must not use the property for anything related to the Tiger King story or the upcoming film, and animals must be kept off the premises for the next 100 years.

Talking to Yahoo, Baskin said “When we sold the property in June, we required that it never be used as a zoo, or for anything related to Tiger King or anything like that.”

Her husband, Howard, added “If it became an RV park or storage unit ... We don’t want it named the Tiger King RV Park. We would like the 20 years of mistreatment of animals there to be forgotten and be history.”

