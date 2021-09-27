Carole Baskin Reveals She'll Be Watching Tiger King 2

Netflix has officially confirmed a follow-up to 2020’s Tiger King will be hitting the streaming service in the coming months and we couldn’t be any more intrigued.

Little is known about Tiger King 2, though the streaming giant has made an audacious claim that the series will feature ‘just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1’.

Understandably less than enthused about the announcement is series ‘antagonist’, Carole Baskin, who told Variety about the hellish experience she had after the first season released.

“My phone started ringing off the hook for three months straight, people cursing at me and telling me that they wanted to burn the place to the ground and they wanted to kill me and my family and the cats. So whatever Tiger King 2 does, I’ll have that same reaction from the public that has been misled. I’ll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they have been misled, which means I have to watch it.”

Catch the teaser for the show below before joining Carole in binging the series when it releases on November 17, 2021.

