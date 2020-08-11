Carole Baskin Isn't Happy With The "Glamorised" Use Of Tigers In Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP'

The controversy surrounding Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new 'WAP' video continues, as Carole Baskin bashes the use of big cats as props, claiming it could be detrimental to them.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO - who became a household name after being featured in Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness - wrote in a statement to Billboard:

"My guess is that most people won't even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid... I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.

"That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild. It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat.

"The worst part is that it glamorises the idea of rich people having tigers as pets. That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same. After tigers are too old for pay to play sessions by people like Joe Exotic, Bhagavan Antle, Marc McCarthy, Mario Tabraue and others, they become a liability instead of an asset. While I think most are destroyed behind closed gates at that point, some end up being given away to people who want to have a tiger to show off. That never works out and the cats either die or end up dumped in sanctuaries or, worse yet, breeding mills. Either way, it's always abusive to the cat."

This isn't the first time we've seen a hint of bad blood between these two, with Cardi posting an image to Instagram earlier this year seeming to take Joe Exotic's side on the fate of Baskin's missing ex-husband.

It's also not the only criticism the video has received, with some fans expressing outrage at Kylie Jenner's seemingly unnecessary feature...

Cardi addressed the backlash, stating that it was important for her "to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential".

To be completely honest, we're all just disappointed Jenner didn't walk into the room, flick on the lights, and belt out "rise and shiiine".

Check out the music video here.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.