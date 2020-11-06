Carole Baskin Asks Vic Premier Dan Andrews To Get On The Beers

Wow

Article heading image for Carole Baskin Asks Vic Premier Dan Andrews To Get On The Beers

The boys from Mashd N Kutcher have done it again. They recently dropped a mash-up of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and his famous 'get on the beers' line and now it's been given a Carole Baskin remix.

The Tiger King Queen appears in the video and encourages Dan to, in fact, get on the beers.

Post

What has happened to the world?

The original video has over a MILLION views on it and is hitting the top of the music charts!

Post

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

6 November 2020

Carole Baskin
Daniel Andrews
Listen Live!
Carole Baskin
Daniel Andrews
Carole Baskin
Daniel Andrews
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs