Cargo Ship Infected With Covid-19 Remains At Fremantle Port For Now

In a sign of the times, yet another cargo ship has docked at Perth's Fremantle Port, sparking fresh concerns over a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Twenty of the twenty-two seafarers of the Ken Hou vessel have tested positive for the virus and will be managed on board for now. The ship arrived from Thailand last Monday.

Head of Australian Medical Association WA branch, President Dr Mark-Duncan Smith says it's very concerning and crucial that struck protocols be followed.

“They do potentially represent a gate way for the Delta variant to get into Western Australia. The hospital system is on its knees. Hopefully this doesn’t get out into the community,” he said.

It’s becoming a worrying trend for infected cargo-ships to dock at Fremantle Port in Perth. The BBC California vessel showed up on July 19 after the captain alerted WA authorities to 10 crew members who were sick with COVID-19. The ship left on August 9 once the crew members had recovered.

Premier Mark McGowan says he’d like to see Ken Hou disembark as soon as possible.

