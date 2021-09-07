Cardi B Welcomes Second Child

Our favorite girl from the Bronx, Cardi B, has welcomed her second child into the world!

Cardi posted a pic of herself, her partner Offset and their little baby on Instagram to announce the news.

While we don't have any details on the sibling for the pair's daughter Kulture, Cardi did post a dinosaur, blue love heart, and teddy bear as the caption, leading fans to believe she had a baby boy!

Congrats to the family and we cannot WAIT to see more pics!

