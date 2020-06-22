Cardi B Trolled The Internet By Dropping A Collab With Sam Smith

Cardi B is at it again. The rapper has taken to her Twitter page to make good use of its new audio recording feature, but did she take her fan's trust of her too far?

Cardi posted the below 'remix' that she worked on with Sam Smith and their song 'How Do You Sleep'... turns out, it's literally Cardi singing over the top of the song, worth listening for the lolz though.

Even Sam got in on the joke, Tweeting their reaction...

We kind of want to see these two work together now!

