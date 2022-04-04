Cardi B Lashes Out At Fans Before Deleting Her Twitter Account

Cardi B has had enough.

The WAP vocalist has deactivated her Twitter account after lashing out at her audience, who were unimpressed by her absence from this year’s GRAMMYs.

Cardi B had been nominated for Best Rap Performance for her chart-topping hit, Up, leading some misguided fans to assume she would appear at the awards ceremony.

HINT: She would not.

Said ‘fans’ then went on to cross the line by tweeting about her kids, before pressuring her to release the follow up to her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy.

“I’m deleting my twitter but [Oh God,] I hate this f***in dumba** fan base. You got the slow dumba**es dragging my kids all [because] y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys,” Cardi tweeted, prior to deactivating her account.

“When the f*** [did I hint] I was going?” she asked, seemingly perplexed.

The rapper then went on to elaborate why she deleted her account in an explicit Instagram Live.

You know what, we get it. Kind of.

