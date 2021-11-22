Cardi B Kicks Off The AMAs Red Carpet By Refusing To Show Her Face?

The 2021 American Music Awards are back in a big way! Hosted by Cardi B with performances from BTS, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo and more... but we're all here for the red carpet lewks, right?

Our hostess with the mostess, Cardi B kicked things off buuuut for some reason would not show her face on the carpet... appearing with a MASK on?

While searching for an explanation (don't get us wrong, masks have been a big part of our lives lately) Cardi did say she was bringing us FASHION as host of this year's awards... so there's that.

Billy Porter was casting SHADE on everyone else at this year's awards, by wearing a literal UMBRELLA on his head!

BTS gave us belted suits in monochromatic tones...

And Olivia Rodrigo went for red carpet glam...

