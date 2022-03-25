Cardi B Is Starring In The New Baby Shark Series

If you thought getting the 'Baby Shark' song out of your head, it's about to get a whole lot better/worse, depending on how you look at it.

Cardi B has confirmed that she is set to appear in the new animated Baby Shark series on Nickelodeon, but not just her.

It will be Cardi B... or Sharki B, her hubby Offset/Offshark and baby Kulture/Kulture Shark!

We actually kind of can't wait for this!

