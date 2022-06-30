Cardi B Drops Snippet Of New Song With Kanye West

TUNE!

Article heading image for Cardi B Drops Snippet Of New Song With Kanye West

Cardi B is set to make a return to the music scene in a big way... with the one and only Kanye West!

Cardi has teamed up with Ye and Lil Durk for a new song called 'Hot Shit' (of course it is) and dropped a sneak peek online.

Check it out!

Post

Unfortunately, while the song will drop on Friday, July 1, Cardi has said she won't be doing a video clip for it due to some miscommunication with her record label.

We hope she changes her mind!

You can pre-order Hot Shit here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

30 June 2022

Cardi B
Kanye West
Listen Live!
Cardi B
Kanye West
Cardi B
Kanye West
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs