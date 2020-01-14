Cardi B Announces She's Going Into Politics

Well this is a bit shocking, Cardi B has revealed she's set to make a move into politics! The singer made the announcement on her Twitter account overnight to quite the reaction from her fans.

In Cardi's eyes, the issue is there are bigger problems with fewer American's saying they're PROUD to be from the USA.

The rapper seemed to realise that she might need to be doing a little explaining as to what she actually meant - like was she serious about going into politics - and followed up her Tweet with some clarifying words.

Another day people, another day.

Rumour is her party slogan would be 'Make America Okuuur Again' and we cannot wait to see how the pans out!

