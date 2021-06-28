Cardi B Announces She's Expecting Second Child In Stunning Pic

She's the most controversial rapper of our time but one thing we know for sure is that Cardi B takes her role as Mum very seriously!

Cardi has announced that she is expecting her second child with partner Offset, after rumours circulated earlier this year.

Earlier, Cardi appeared at the BET Awards wearing a sheer covering over her baby bump!

We cannot wait to meet the little brother or sister for two-year-old Kulture!

