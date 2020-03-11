A Limited Edition Frozen Caramilk Cocktail Has Arrived & It's Only $10

It's about to be that time of year when the shelves are fully stocked with plenty of choc and easter eggs galore.

But, this venue had decided to go the extra mile and turn one of our favourite flavours into a delicious frozen adult treat.

The Seaford Beach Hotel has created a limited edition frozen Caramilk cocktail.

Inspired by Cadbury’s sell-out Caramilk chocolate, this bad boy is set to be a hit with Adelaide chocolate lovers. This mouth-watering beverage will also be topped with a Caramilk egg, to make your festive season just that little bit sweeter!

Plus, did we mention it's only $10?

So, forget the traditional Easter egg hunt and head on down to the Beach Hotel in Seaford instead.

