This Limited Edition Frozen Caramilk Cocktail Is Back & It's Only $10

Looking for the perfect excuse to indulge in a cheeky beverage this weekend?

Well, The Seaford Beach Hotel has officially brought back its limited-edition frozen Caramilk cocktail!

Inspired by Cadbury’s sell-out Caramilk chocolate, this bad boy is set to be a hit with Adelaide chocolate lovers. This mouth-watering beverage will also be topped with a Caramilk egg, to make your post-iso feels just that little bit sweeter!

Plus, did we mention it's only $10?

So, what are you waiting for? We don't know how long this frozen goodie is going to be around for!

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.