Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Being Pansexual

Model and actress, Cara Delevingne, has opened up about being pansexual, chatting to Variety about Pride Month and what it means to her.

Speaking of her sexuality, Cara said, "I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” meaning she's not limited by gender.

“However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

“Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself.”

Cara's also launching a clothing line for Puma in time for Pride, with a portion of proceeds benefiting LGBTQ+ foundations.

