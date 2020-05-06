Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Have Reportedly Split Up

Power couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have ended their after nearly two years together, according to PEOPLE.

The publication has this morning reported that the pair ended their relationship in April and are quarantining separately.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the insider was quoted.

"Their relationship just ran its course.”

The supermodel and actress are both yet to comment on the breakup rumours.

In June 2019, Cara spoke about her relationship with Ashley while accepting the Trevor Project’s Hero Award. In her speech, she praised the Pretty Little Liars actress for showing her “what real love is and how to accept it”

Cool, just going to go cry now.

