Car Pulled From NSW Estuary With Deceased Driver Inside

A car which was seen plummeting into the water off a boat ramp in NSW Central Coast yesterday has been pulled out of the water with the driver still inside.

Just after midday yesterday, the red Mitsubishi was seen entering the Brisbane Water near Lions Park boat ramp at speed yesterday.

Onlookers attempted to assist the driver as the car began sinking to the bottom of estuary but were unsuccessful.

Witness Kim Purdon told channel nine news “One of the people who jumped in to help as soon as they jumped up on the bonnet the car just went under real quick, nobody could really do anything but watch,” she said.

After some time, the driver failed to surface turning the rescue mission into a recovery with Police divers called to Sydney to remove the man’s body from the vehicle.

The man has not yet been identified.

If you or someone you know requires help and support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 for suicide prevention information.

