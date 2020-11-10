Canoes, Champagne and Canapes is Coming to Canberra

Following its successful Canoes, Champagne and Canapes experience in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands, WILDfest® is now taking its one-of-a-kind offering to Canberra for the first time.

On Saturday December 5 2020 explore the nation’s capital from a different perspective with Canoes Champagne and Canapés on Lake Burley Griffin. A truly unique opportunity to experience this stunning man-made waterway in style, as you paddle, dine on delicious local food and taste regional Canberra cool climate wines.

Get to see Canberra landmarks from a new vantage point so take a break, enjoy nature and discover what is unapologetically Wildfest® heaven.

For guests not accustomed to this experience, WILDfest® double canoe rigs are stable and virtually unsinkable. It’s like gliding on a catamaran as you wine and dine your way around this freshwater lake. The area being explored is very calm and the currents are mild, making paddling effortless. It’s an easy and safe way to get into the watercourses of the Australian Capital Territory and of course, life jackets are supplied by guides who accompany you on the trip.

Canoes, Champagne and Canapes

Date: Saturday 5 December 2020

Time: 11.30am – 2.00pm and 2.30pm – 5.00pm

Location: Lake Burley Griffin, Australian Capital Territory

Price: $195 per person

Tickets: https://www.wildfest.com.au/product/canoesact/