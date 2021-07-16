Cannabis Seized During A Late Night Raid In Perth's North-East

A large cannabis bust in an Ellenbrook home went down late Thursday.

Detectives from Ellenbrook's Drug and Firearm Squad executed a search warrant at a Fantail Crescent property late in to evening.

One man was seen being questioned by Detectives, as authorities were seen to be carrying out a number of bags allegedly containing “a large amount of cannabis”.

A police spokesperson told 7News the raid was the result of an earlier traffic stop.

