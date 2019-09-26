Cannabis Legalised For Personal Use in Canberra

On Thursday, the ACT became the first territory in Australia to legalise cannabis for recreational use.

Under the new laws, residents of the ACT are allowed to possess up to 50 grams for personal use. They are also allowed to cultivate two plants. Selling of the drug remains illegal, as it is in the rest of the country.

What you may not know is that cannabis for medicinal use has been legal in Australia for three years.

However, medicinal users say it’s extremely difficult to get a prescription, and even if you do, the product itself is prohibitively expensive; to the point where desperate families are considering re-mortgaging their houses to pay for it.

In the following news special podcast we break down the barriers to access and hear from those who need it most.

Take a listen:

