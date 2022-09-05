Cancelled Flights Leave Thousands Of Aussies Stranded

Up to 4000 Australians have been forced to extend their island holiday after Jetstar cancelled some flights between Australia and Denpasar due to engineering issues.

An airline spokesperson said they are “working hard to get passengers on their way as soon as possible”.

But some vexed Jetstar travellers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

“On the way back from Bali my 12.45 flight has been rescheduled twice and if I don’t get to Melbourne tonight I’ll lose my job,” one person posted on Twitter.

Jetstar has attributed to the delays to several issues requiring engineering work, including a lightning strike, a bird strike, and delays sourcing spare parts due to global supply chain challenges.

