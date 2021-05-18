Canberrans could score FREE Pizza this weekend!

To celebrate National Pizza Party Day on Friday, Pizza Hut is giving locals the chance win free pizza for an entire weekend BUT there’s a catch.

To be in the running to score the free feed, you need to live at one of the 19 streets across Australia with ‘Turtle’ in the name.

For the ACT, that means residents of Turtle Rock St in Harrison are eligible to win.

To enter, Turtle Rock residents need to head to Pizza Hut social media accounts as send a DM naming all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle along with proof of your address.

You’ll have to be quick though, entries close on Friday 21 May.

For more information on the National Pizza Party giveaway and how to enter, visit Pizza Hut online.