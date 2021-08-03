Canberrans 30+ Years Old Can Now Book Their Covid Jab

This next stage of the ACT’s vaccine rollout comes as more than 50% of the adult population has now received one dose of a coronavirus jab with 25% now fully vaccinated. If you are now aged 30 years or older you can now book your first of two vaccinations.

If you've signed up to MyDHR then you've would have already received an email about booking your COVID-19 vaccination. ACT Health is asking for patience from people trying to make a booking as it tries to handle the demand of the expanded vaccine rollout. As at 12pm today so far over 11,000 appointments have already been made.

The Chief Minister has suggested, the sooner this new age group is protected, the sooner the ACT’s rollout can expand again. “Right now the focus is 30 to 39-year-olds but it won’t be long before we move into the 16 to 29-year-olds.”

If you haven't signed up or want to find out more about eligibility head to their website here.