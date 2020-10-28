Canberra Set to Host Two Men’s International Matches

Cricket Australia has confirmed the changes to the eagerly anticipated Vodafone Test series, Dettol ODI Series and Dettol Twenty20 International Series between the Australian and Indian men’s teams.

The men’s international summer will commence with the three-match Dettol ODI Series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27 and 29 before heading to Manuka Oval in Canberra for the third match on December 2.

After the ODI series, the three-match Dettol T20 International Series will begin at Manuka Oval on December 4. The teams will then travel to Sydney and play the final two T20 matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 6 and 8.

Both white ball series will be keenly contested. The Australian men’s team is fresh from an away ODI series win over world champions England, while India holds a slight edge over its rival in the 50-over format with a 12-11 win-loss record against Australia over the past five years.

The Australian men’s team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in the ICC’s T20I rankings and posted a thrilling 2-0 away series win over India last year. India, however, holds a 5-4 win-loss advantage over Australia in its past ten T20I matches.

India’s squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on November 27.

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: Friday, November 27 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

Second ODI: Sunday, November 29 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

Third ODI: Wednesday, December 2 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Day-Night)

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: Friday, December 4 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night)

Second T20: Sunday, December 6 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

Third T20: Tuesday, December 8 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21 – Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)

Second Test: December 26-30 – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Third Test: January 7-11 – Sydney Cricket Ground

Fourth Test: January 15-19 – The Gabba, Brisbane

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.